Bell recently completed an audit on its expanded range of USDA certified organic flavors at its Northbrook, IL location in partnership with Quality Assurance International (QAI). This annual assessment of Bell’s organic flavor line is critical within the industry, and the QAI program is a key supporting factor in providing customers with the confidence of its organic flavor portfolio. QAI is authorized by the USDA as an international organic certification company that works to certify organic manufacturing processes and operations to comply with National Organic Program standards.

Each year, Bell certifies its organic flavors as a flavor manufacturing house that handles organic products prior to reaching consumers and store shelves. In order to be defined as organic, the flavors, botanicals, and ingredients that Bell uses for final product applications must meet certain criteria and strict compliance standards, including growth and extraction without synthetic pesticides or GMO’s. Among other criteria, protein-producing animals are also treated properly and without the use of antibiotics or growth hormones.

According to Mintel, 61% of U.S. consumers agree that organic products take a higher importance to them in dairy, meats, and deli/prepared foods and 74% of U.S. consumers agree that food companies should be more transparent about their farming practices.

Bell currently produces over 200 certified organic flavors held to these high QAI and USDA standards. Bell Flavors and Fragrances is always looking at expanding its portfolio of certified organic flavors to service all the markets in which Bell operates.