The Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council (CISCC), of which ABA is an Executive Committee Member, released a new report on Guarding Against the Next National Supply Chain Crisis. The report examines the issues that arose during the pandemic and provides suggestions to policymakers, including those at DHS (Department of Homeland Security), CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), and the National Governors Association (NGA).

“Taken together, these recommendations would build supply chain resiliency for future crisis response,” CISCC says in the report. “CISCC stands ready to support federal and state decision-makers in their efforts to minimize supply chain disruptions and protect Americans access to critical products and services.”

The commercial baking industry, like other critical infrastructure sectors, continues to experience supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With an approach towards mitigating future disruptions, the report focuses on workforce safety, the state and local patchwork of regulations, global supply chain logistics, credentialing workers, and communication strategy.

“This report represents the culmination of months of work by the CISCC on which ABA is appreciative to participate,” said Kelly Knowles, ABA vice president political & state affairs. “Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic are crucial in supporting state and federal lawmakers as they work to preserve America’s critical infrastructure and protect its essential workforce in times of crisis.”

“From interstate commerce, credentialing, to private and public communications and beyond, this report not only outlines specific obstacles that critical industries faced during the pandemic but offers concrete solutions and recommendations on how to address those challenges moving forward,” Knowles said.

CICC is a coalition of nearly 100 national and regional trade associations representing a wide cross-section of the thousands of stakeholders that make up the national and global supply chain. Formed in 2020, their mission is to anticipate and mitigate supply chain disruptions to the supply chain and ensure timely flow of critical goods.

View the full report here.