Company: SkinnyDipped Almonds

Website: skinnydipped.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99 (3.5-oz.), $26.99 (5-pack)

Product Snapshot: SkinnyDipped, the mother-daughter-founded brand known for sweet snacks with less sugar, continues to expand its robust portfolio of better-for-you products with a new limited-edition flavor: Strawberry Lemonade Almonds.

Strawberry Lemonade Almonds are thin-dipped in lightly-sweetened yogurt and kissed with real lemon and berry. Like all SkinnyDipped products, they contain no artificial ingredients and are gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher; they also use only almonds sourced from certified bee-friendly farms.

As part of the launch, SkinnyDipped is also releasing a "Beach, Don't Kill My Vibe" bundle which will include the new flavor as well as the fan-favorite Lemon Bliss Almonds, a tote bag, and branded stickers. The bundle will be available exclusively on Amazon while supplies last.

"Strawberry Lemonade is the perfect extension for us since we're all about creating amazingly delicious flavors that are both familiar and unique," said Breezy Griffith, SkinnyDipped CEO and founder. "It's an even more summery and nostalgic riff on Lemon Bliss, which people go crazy for! We're already seeing a ton of excitement and can't wait for more people to try it."

Strawberry Lemonade Almonds are available in-store for an SRP of $4.99 for a 3.5-oz. pouch—select retailers include HelloFresh, Kroger, HEB, and Hungryroot—and on Amazon as a 5-pack for $26.99. The "Beach Don't Kill My Vibe" bundle is available for an SRP of $14.99 on Amazon.