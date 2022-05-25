The Barry Callebaut Group officially inaugurated its Chocolate Academy Center in Casablanca, Morocco. This new facility serves as a creative platform where chefs and artisans can showcase and develop their talent and skills, and learn about new trends, techniques and recipes. It is only the second Chocolate Academy Center on the African continent and part of the wider Chocolate Academy Center network. Through its global network of now 26 Chocolate Academy Centers, Barry Callebaut offers inspiration, training, and personalized support for artisans, pastry chefs, confectioners, bakers, and caterers, and helps them to explore the infinite world of chocolate indulgence.

Consumption patterns in North Africa are shifting towards premiumization and new concepts in terms of design, color, and flavors. With its team of dedicated local chefs and visits of other renowned chefs, Chocolate Academy Center Casablanca will play an important role in driving innovation.

"The Gourmet chocolate market is growing fast in the North African region," said Amine Mebrouki, general manager Middle East & North Africa. "With the Chocolate Academy Center Casablanca, we support local businesses in finding the right chocolate solutions to help them win in the market. In Morocco and beyond, this will be the place to be for artisans and professionals in chocolate."

"This is an important moment for our presence in the North African region," said Rogier van Sligter, president EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) of Barry Callebaut. "The Chocolate Academy Center Casablanca will strengthen the collaboration with our customers in the North African market and help us to further expand our position in Gourmet & Specialties in the region."



