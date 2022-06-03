Publican Quality Bread (PQB) originally began in the basement of Publican Quality Meats. Now, after eight years, it's getting a space of its own, in West Town, Chicago. Although PQB has been in operation for several months for wholesale clients, on June 6 the public will be able to enjoy its retail counter.

Head baker Greg Wade and team will produce PQB's signature whole-grain breads, as well as breakfast pastries, tartines, and sandwiches. The "Big Sandwich," one of the menu highlights, is made from trays of Roman pizza crust, and then stuffed with mortadella, Stracciatella, arugula, Vidalia onions, Dijon, and sour cherry spread, and will be offered by the pounds. For customers who are in a hurry, there will be premade sandwiches and salads available. The restaurant will eventually have sidewalk seating, as well.

For more about Publican Quality Bread, see "Publican Quality Bread defines artisan baking in Chicago" on the SF&WB website.