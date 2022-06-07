Allen Flavors announced that Ira Steinberg has been promoted to chief executive officer of the company. Owners Joey Allen, executive chairman of the board, and Michel Allen, executive vice president, made the official announcement in a June 2 memo to the company’s staff.

Steinberg has been with Allen Flavors for more than 25 years, first as the company’s CPA, and for the past 20 years as chief financial officer. In his new role as CEO, which he will take on in addition to his current responsibilities, Steinberg will be entrusted with creating and implementing the strategic vision for the organization’s future and leading the entire Allen team toward the successful achievement of their corporate and individual goals.

Steinberg attended The Pennsylvania State University and graduated with Honors in Accounting in the University Scholars Program (now the Schreyer Honors College). After meeting him while planning a charity event in 1996, Joey and Michel Allen recognized that Ira had the skill set and personality to fill a much‐needed role within the fast‐growing company.

According to Allen, “Over the last 25 years, Ira has proven himself time and again to be a trusted, thoughtful, passionate, and skillful co‐pilot for our Allen Flavors family. He is a respected leader in the philanthropic community; a dedicated husband to Amy; father to Taylor, Cooper, and Andie; a sportsman; and most importantly, a caring friend.”