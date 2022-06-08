Company: Schuman Cheese

Website: www.whisps.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Whisps has introduced its latest cheesy snack: Whisps Cheese & Pretzels Bites. Starring 100% real, aged Parmesan and cheddar cheeses made with dairy from four family farms and clean-label pretzels, these poppable bites combine two of America's favorite things into one snack.

"Whisps built its foundation on clean snacks with 100% real, artisanal cheese at its core, and with Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites, we're furthering our commitment to putting actual cheese back in artificial 'cheez' snacks," said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. "The pretzel-and-cheese combination isn't new, but what is new is our obsession with bringing real cheese to the pretzel category. These craveworthy, crunchy bites are delicious, nutritious and perfect for any snacking occasion. Bringing our real cheese to pretzels brings protein, reduces carbs and creates a whole new, delicious experience. We cannot wait to see how fans use Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites to meet their continuing need for nutritious snacks throughout the day."

In the U.S., pretzels are the #2 most consumed salty snack while 81% of consumers purchase cheese snacks regularly. To perfect the combination of pretzels-and-cheese, it took years to craft Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites. Available in Cheddar, Honey Mustard, and Everything flavors, each serving of Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites has 7g of protein, 0g of sugar, and is an excellent source of calcium.

Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites in Cheddar and Honey Mustard flavors will be available at Kroger, as well as on Amazon, with an MSRP of $4.49 per 2.5-oz. pouch. Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites in Everything flavor is now also available.