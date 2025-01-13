Frito-Lay's Cheetos brand, purveyor of all things cheesy, has released its latest innovation: Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor.

From mac ‘n cheese to Buffalo wings, Cheetos is known for leaving its orange-dusted mark on game-day meals, the brand says. Now, the brand has set its sights on pizza. Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor reportedly combines elements of a classic cheese pizza—cheese, tomato flavor, and notes of oregano and Italian seasoning.

Available in stores nationwide and on snacks.com, it’s the first addition to the Cheetos Puffs lineup in over a decade. The Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor is also making a return, as it's been 20 years after the flavor was last available, in 2005.

“For years, fans of the iconic Cheetos Puffs have been asking for new flavors. So, for our first Cheetos Puffs innovation in a decade, we knew that we had to go big by creating a flavor that’s inspired by one of Gen Z’s absolute favorite foods: pizza! This new flavor continues the legacy Cheetos has built of hacking popular gameday foods like mac ‘n’ cheese and Buffalo wings, and we’re excited to deliver it to fans just in time for the Big Game and National Pizza Day!" says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America.

