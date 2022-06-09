Company: CLIF Bar & Company

Website: www.clifbar.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: CLIF Kid Zbar is expanding its line of organic, whole-grain energy snack bars with the launch of Blueberry Muffin flavor Zbar, an energy snack bar reminiscent of a blueberry muffin straight from the oven. Just in time for summer adventures, CLIF Kid Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor is easily storable and portable, perfect for fueling kids' active bodies and imaginations on the go. Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor is the latest addition to the family favorite CLIF Kid product line of energy snacks made with organic, non-GMO ingredients that busy kids need to grow, develop, and thrive.

“CLIF Kid is thrilled to roll out our brand new Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor. It’s the perfect addition to our expansive portfolio of Zbar flavors that kids crave and parents trust,” says Valerie Van Arkel, senior brand manager, CLIF Kid. “Summer break is for playing, adventuring, and making priceless family memories and CLIF Kid Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor is the perfect energy snack to accompany all the fun of childhood summers.”

Sized for little hands, CLIF Kid Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor features 12g of energizing whole grains from organic oats and organic wild blueberries to keep kids playing longer and happier. Kids will love reaching for Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor during snack time to fuel their playtime adventures while parents will feel good about the wholesome ingredients in every bar and no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.

CLIF Kid Zbar Blueberry Muffin flavor is available now at major retailers nationwide including Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant, Hannaford, Hyvee, and Raley’s for a suggested retail price of $5.49. The products are also available for purchase online at Amazon and shop.clifbar.com/collections/clif-kid-zbar.