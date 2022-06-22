Company: Paxiom Group

Website: www.valtaratec.com

Equipment Snapshot: The ValTara SleekWrapper i65 can be used to flow wrap hard-to-handle products such as soft baked goods, tortillas, fresh produce, meats, and multi-pack trays.

The Sleek i65 feeds the film from below so that delicate and hard-to-wrap products are securely carried on top of the packaging, essentially pulling them through the wrapping process. By carrying the product through instead of pushing it, the integrity and the aesthetics of the product are maintained.

Built with reliability and serviceability in mind, the easy-to-use flow wrapper features integrated infeed and exit conveyors, stainless steel frame and discharge chute, an easily accessible film carriage, and a large color touchscreen.

To see a video of the SleekWrapper i65, click here. For sales inquiries, visit ValTara's website.