Nutella asked pancake lovers around the country to nominate their favorite independently owned pancake spots for a chance to win its Fancake Awards. After sifting through short stacks and tall, Nutella has determined the fans' favorite spots that serve up the best pancake recipes and lend the warmest atmospheres for pancake breakfasts.

2022 Nutella Fancake Awards Winners include:

Steve's Diner (Exeter, NH)

The Pancake Pantry (Franklin, TN)

The Magnolia Pancake Haus (San Antonio, TX)

Pancake House (Lubbock, TX)

Ricas Crepas (Los Angeles, CA)

Cedric's Family Restaurant (Idaho Falls, ID)

Winners of The Fancakes will receive a $5,000 grant and year's supply of Nutella to spread more joy to their loyal patrons. The fan-voted winners will also receive new hardware in the form of a Nutella Fancakes trophy and team up with Nutella to create an exclusive Nutella pancake recipe that embodies how special each spot is to their local community.

"Nutella is thrilled to announce the winners of our first-ever Nutella Fancake Awards," shared Endri Shtylla, marketing director, Nutella, at Ferrero. "Pancakes and the local small businesses that serve them spread so much joy to people who go out to breakfast with friends and family. These pancake restaurants are integral parts of our communities and we look forward to helping them continue the tradition of creating special breakfast moments."