By: Catherine Barry, director of marketing, National Honey Board



Honey is innovative, creative, and functional. It’s an all-natural sweetener that bakers use for a multitude of reasons to develop breads, sweet goods, crackers, bars, cookies, and more. It’s a clean label ingredient familiar to consumers, and it’s on trend more than ever in 2022, thanks to consumers who are looking for healthful indulgence, better-for-you noshes, and permissible eating in the baking space.

Here are just a few of the new product innovations that bakers are launching at supermarkets that represent honey in the baking category in a multitude of ways.