EnWave Corp. announced that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement with Dole Worldwide Food & Beverage Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., to supply a 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration processing line that will materially increase Dole’s vacuum-microwave processing capabilities. EnWave and Dole previously announced plans for a Global Strategic Partnership in August 2021 with the intent of jointly developing innovative nutrition solutions using fruits and vegetables.

Dole believes access to good nutrition should be like sunshine, available, affordable and accessible to all. Partnering with EnWave allows for collaboration to develop fruit and vegetable snack and ingredient innovations together.

EnWave’s REV technology provides a gentle, rapid drying solution that allows for the production of nutritious and convenient food applications while partnering with Dole in achieving its company purpose.

The strategic partnership with Dole will leverage the company’s industry-leading brand alongside EnWave’s patented dehydration technology to bring better-for-you snacking options to its global customer base, as part of Dole’s Sunshine for All commitment. Both companies are intent on growing this partnership.