Flowers Foods, Inc., producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and other bakery foods, announced it has made an investment in Base Culture, a fast-growing brand offering better-for-you, gluten-free, and grain-free sliced breads and baked goods. With this partnership and investment, Base Culture will grow distribution, scale marketing, and bolster its existing manufacturing capabilities in order to offer its products to more consumers than ever before.

Base Culture Founder and CEO Jordann Windschauer created the company after struggling to find all-natural snacks that aligned with a Paleo lifestyle. In 2012, she started making her own products at home and, just five years later, opened Base Culture’s own manufacturing facility in Clearwater, Florida. Today, Base Culture products are available in nearly 15,000 retail locations nationwide as well as online.

“The world of food is constantly evolving and seeing entrepreneurs like Jordann create a vibrant brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers is truly inspiring,” said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods president and CEO. “We look forward to supporting Base Culture as it continues to grow."

Female-founded and female-led, Base Culture offers simple, all-natural products that are 100% Paleo-certified, gluten-free, grain-free, kosher-certified, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO verified. Select items are also keto-certified.

“Flowers shares Base Culture’s values of putting people first, refusing to compromise on quality and taste, and driving action with insights. Together, we are committed to reaching more consumers around the country with Base Culture’s cleanly-formulated, high-quality and delicious products,” said Windschauer. “We are eager to partner with Flowers and leverage over a century of industry expertise as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Flowers joins an existing investor group led by Emil Capital Partners.

“We have had the privilege of supporting Jordann and her team over the last several years as they reimagine baked goods on shelf, and they have proven to be bold, enterprising and determined every step of the way,” said Marcel Bens, managing partner and chief operating officer of Emil Capital Partners. “We are delighted that Flowers Foods has chosen to invest in the company, and we believe this is the start of an exciting chapter that will ultimately see Base Culture become a household name.”

Whipstitch Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Base Culture in this transaction.

Flowers Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.