Company: Santte Foods
Website: https://santte.com/
Introduced: July 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $12.99 (5-count), $18.99 (10-count)
Product Snapshot: Santte Foods has launched its Black Sheep CBD Meringue Cookies.
Crafted from chef-inspired recipes, Black Sheep CBD Meringue Cookies have only natural ingredients like cane sugar and natural flavors, and are made with CBD (THC-free). The cookies are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, Non-GMO, and contain zero total fat, saturated fats, or trans fats. Every bag contains 100mg or 200mg of 100% hemp-derived CBD and is made from full-spectrum CBD. Flavors include Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cappuccino, Caramel, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, Cotton Candy, and Mint Chocolate.