Company: Jar Joy

Website: www.jarjoy.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.48

Product Snapshot: Jar Joy has introduced two new flavors to its line of multi-layered, individually portioned desserts.

Chocolate Tuxedo and Campfire S’mores are now available exclusively at Sam’s Club nationwide in the deli cooler section. Jar Joy desserts are all-natural and are single-serving portions.

Jar Joy’s Chocolate Tuxedo flavor features three layers: chocolate cookie crumble crust, dark chocolate mousse and white chocolate cream topping.

Its new Campfire S'mores flavor, inspired by the classic American camping treat, features a crushed graham cracker crust, milk chocolate mousse, and marshmallow whip topping.

Jar Joy’s products are easy to ship, store, and display and are perfectly suited for supermarkets, grab & go convenience stores, coffee shops, airports, and more.