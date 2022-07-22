Company: Jar Joy
Website: www.jarjoy.com
Introduced: July 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $10.48
Product Snapshot: Jar Joy has introduced two new flavors to its line of multi-layered, individually portioned desserts.
Chocolate Tuxedo and Campfire S’mores are now available exclusively at Sam’s Club nationwide in the deli cooler section. Jar Joy desserts are all-natural and are single-serving portions.
Jar Joy’s Chocolate Tuxedo flavor features three layers: chocolate cookie crumble crust, dark chocolate mousse and white chocolate cream topping.
Its new Campfire S'mores flavor, inspired by the classic American camping treat, features a crushed graham cracker crust, milk chocolate mousse, and marshmallow whip topping.
Jar Joy’s products are easy to ship, store, and display and are perfectly suited for supermarkets, grab & go convenience stores, coffee shops, airports, and more.