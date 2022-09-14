Jar Joy has announced the addition of four holiday flavors to its line of desserts in jars. The new flavors are now available for purchase in time to stock shelves for the fall and winter holidays. Popular with customers looking for individually portioned, on-the-go desserts made with premium ingredients, Jar Joy has introduced new Pumpkin Spice, Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Bark, and Tiramisu flavors.

Jar Joy’s Pumpkin Spice has the potential to be a new customer favorite. The company packs this classic flavor into a single-portion jar filled with speculoos cookie crust, creamy pumpkin cheesecake filling, and vanilla whipped topping.

Sugar Cookie includes a sugar cookie crumble base, confetti cream cheese-buttercream filling, and a pink whipped topping. Tiramisu includes an espresso ladyfinger crumble, mascarpone tiramisu filling, and is topped with a dark chocolate sauce. Peppermint Bark is made up of a brownie crumble, a peppermint chocolate mousse, and whipped topping.

Jar Joy's pre-portioned desserts require no extra labor or assembly costs and can be kept frozen or refrigerated. For more information, visit jarjoy.com.