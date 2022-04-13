Company: 88 Acres

Website: https://88acres.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.49 (9 bars)

Product Snapshot: 88 Acres is pleased to introduce its new Limited Edition Chocolate Chip Blondie Protein Bar to its product portfolio. Available until supplies last at 88acres.com, the newest protein bar is soft-baked with organic Peruvian chocolate chips, a dash of vanilla, and a sprinkle of large flakes of sea salt to check all of the salty-sweet-savory boxes.

Chewy and rich, the Chocolate Chip Blondie Protein Bar is packed with 12 grams of whole pumpkin and sunflower seed protein. Pumpkin seeds contain iron, magnesium, zinc, and a vast array of antioxidants while sunflower seeds are one of the richest sources of Vitamin E.

Seeds power the 88 ACRES product portfolio because they are a more sustainable source of plant-based protein than nuts and they are not a common food allergen, which is extremely important for this allergy-friendly company.