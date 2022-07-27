Corbion's new customer support and innovation center in Singapore will enable it to better meet the needs of its customers in the Asia/Pacific region across a variety of categories, including meat, sauces, dressings and condiments, baked goods, refrigerated food, beverages, and confectionery.

“At Corbion, we are committed to redefining what state-of-the-art preservation solutions can accomplish,” says Edwin Bontenbal, senior director of Asia-Pacific business development for Corbion. “With this expansion, we can now better collaborate in the Asia/Pacific region and deliver a higher level of customer-driven solutions.”

The 350-plus square meter facility was built to accommodate a variety of food categories with extensive analytical capabilities, including micro studies for spoilage and food safety, as well as chemical, physical, and sensory analysis. In this new space, Corbion scientists will also have the ability to mimic most relevant food systems, as well as packaging and tropical storage conditions. A multi-functional area was also included to enable employees and customers to collaborate across departments, including marketing, regulatory, and business development.

To learn more about Corbion and its extensive portfolio of sustainable food solutions, visit corbion.com.