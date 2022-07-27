Source: California Walnut Commission

June was a busy month in the trade show world, and the California Walnut Commission certainly got our steps in, viewing thousands of new snack food products and scouring labels and packaging for walnut inclusions. The Sweets & Snacks Expo and the Summer Fancy Food Show housed exhibitors from across the country—and the world—and we were inspired by the number of products that were a great representation as to what walnuts are all about: great flavor and taste, great functionality, and great crunch. Here are a few that made our “best of” list:

Banana Walnut Fruit Bark, Made in Nature

Consumers are clamoring for something “old” mixed with something “new” enrobed in one unique product, and Made in Nature hit the sweet spot with its new Fruit Bark. Walnuts, cinnamon, and banana are combined with 70% cocoa dark chocolate for an amazingly sweet, crunchy and flavorful snack that won’t crumble.





Omega-3 Mix, Orchard Valley Harvest

One ounce of walnuts offers 18 grams of total fat, 2.5 grams of monounsaturated fat and 13 grams of polyunsaturated fat including 2.5 grams of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)—the plant-based omega-3. So, we definitely were on the lookout for snack products with omega-3 messaging, and we found it with Orchard Valley Harvest’s snack mix. We also loved the array of packaging sizes; from small to individually portion sized, this mix had it all.





Seasoned, Dry Roasted Walnuts,

New, unique flavor combinations were a hot trend at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, and UnBound debuted its line of Chili Lime, Butter Toffee, Roasted Cinnamon, and Sea Salt & Pepper seasoned snack packs at the show.







Organic Chia Walnuts, Elan

We were particularly intrigued by the flavor fusion of chia seeds, coconut sugar, and goji berries with walnuts, and these clusters showcased at the Summer Fancy Food Show didn’t disappoint. The product also provides 9 grams of omega-3 (ALA) per serving.

Cherry Berry Nut Medley,

Making our way through the “What’s New, What’s Hot Showcase” at the Fancy Food Show, we found Daily Crunch’s Cherry Berry Nut Medley. The pink packaging made for an eye-catching display of sprouted walnuts, blueberries, and cherries housed in a standup package, also a mix trend throughout the show. Consumers want portability, great flavor, and portion control more now than ever, and this product recognized by the Specialty Foods Association certainly checked the boxes.