By: Catherine Barry, director of marketing, National Honey Board

Trade shows are back, and this summer’s scene has been one of utmost excitement, especially when it comes to innovative new products at both the Sweets & Snacks Expo and the Summer Fancy Food Show. The National Honey Board scoured the aisles for the sweetest, most innovative made-with-honey products primed to assist in the snackification explosion of America. It was tough to narrow it down, but here were a few of our honey-sweetened favorites we found in the aisles.

Mediterranean Popcorn Honey + Sea Salt, Zesty Z

Zesty Z brought a Mediterranean-inspired product Stateside to the Summer Fancy Food Show. This air-popped delight is sweetened with honey, creating a sweet and salty flavor explosion twist to a classic snack. Honey + Sea Salt is non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free.

Dry Roasted Chickpea Snacks Honey Sesame, Talia

Chickpeas were a trending ingredient at the Summer Fancy Food Show, and Talia’s offering to the snacking space offers six grams of protein and five grams of fiber per serving. They are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free, and kosher.

Honey Mustard Cheese & Pretzel Bites, Whisps

Making their debut at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Whisps’ Honey Mustard Cheese & Pretzel Bites were a clear-cut choice. Two of America’s favorite snacks are combined to satisfy sweet tooths with honey and cheese lovers’ cravings thanks to 100% artisanal real cheese.

Dried Blueberries & Honey Pecans, Salad Pizazz

Fruit and nuts are a classic favorite mix, and this non-GMO small batch snack treats consumers with no artificial flavors or colors. Snack away on the pack, or add this product to your salad, veggies, or yogurt. The perfect pick-me-up in a 3.5-ounce package.

Honey Pineapple Habanero Sesame Sticks, Crunchy Cravings

The spicy trend was one of the hottest topics at both shows, and Honey Pineapple Habanero Sesame Sticks are 3-oz. bags chock full of flavor explosion. There’s no MSG, artificial colors, or artificial flavors in this crunchy product.



