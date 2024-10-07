Store aisles are increasingly packed with all types of functional bars, which leaves producers pondering ways they can stand out from the crowd. Strategies include opting for clean labels, using ingredients that promote sleep, going with plant-based formulations, taking the organic route, and others.

Verb Energy, which makes a line of caffeine-infused bars, recently achieved stand-out status by becoming a finalist in GNC’s 2024 “The Next Big Thing” competition, winning a place on the national nutrition-focused retailer’s shelves across the country. To learn more about the company’s history, product line, and growth, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery checked in with Verb Energy Chief Commercial Officer Kyla Peralta.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us about Verb Energy—i.e. how the company got started, who the key personnel are, and what sets the company apart?

Kyle Peralta: Verb was founded in 2018 by three college students—Matt, Czarnecki, André Monteiro, and Bennett Byerley —who were tired of spending their time and money buying coffees and granola bars that left them feeling unsatisfied, jittery, and on the way to a sugar crash. They knew there had to be a better way and together set out to develop a more convenient, reliable, and healthy energy solution. After experimenting with hundreds of recipes in dorm kitchens and local bakeries, they created the Verb Bar, a delicious, all-natural, green tea-powered snack bar that packs as much caffeine as an espresso.

Since then, the company has sold over 50 million bars and has fueled over 800,000 healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, office workers, busy parents, and beyond. Verb is now in nearly 5,000 stores nationwide and is the No. 1 caffeinated bar brand in the U.S. Key personnel include Co-Founders Matt Czarnecki, André Monteiro, and Bennett Byerley.

JS: Could you please talk about some of the trends in performance/nutrition bars, what’s been lacking in products, and what gaps Verb fills?

KP: We’re seeing a rising trend in the bar category with many products focusing on specific functional advantages beyond just increased protein. For instance, some bars are now designed to support gut health, brain health, and more. Verb sets itself apart as a leader by offering products with plant-based energy sourced from organic green tea caffeine.

JS: Please share a bit about the Verb bars—please tell us about the key ingredients, the energy-boosting properties, and the flavors you offer.

KP: A standout ingredient in Verb energy bars is organic green tea, providing 80 mg of green tea caffeine per bar for sustained, focused energy without the jitters or crash. Verb bars are also vegan, made entirely from plant-based and gluten-free ingredients, with oats and nuts as the primary components.

Popular Verb Energy Bar flavors include Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Crunch, Birthday Cake, Lemon, S'mores, Blueberry, and Chocolate Sea Salt. The Protein Bar lineup features Chocolate Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, and Birthday Cake.

JS: Then, please tell us about the GNC Next Big Thing program—how did you hear about it, and why did you decide to enter?

KP: We first learned about the GNC Next Big Thing Competition through StartUp CPG, an organization committed to supporting emerging brands by connecting them with valuable resources and industry partners. This competition aimed to identify the next standout health and wellness brand to be featured in select GNC stores nationwide.

We chose to apply because we recognized that GNC was seeking products aligned with its mission to provide health, wellness, and performance solutions. We believe Verb is a perfect match, helping consumers achieve their best selves.

JS: Congratulations on being a finalist—could you please tell us about what being a Next Big Finalist gets for VERB and its bars, and what the award means to your company and products?

KP: As a finalist in the Next Big Thing Awards, Verb earned on-shelf availability in 91 GNC stores nationwide. Customers at GNC can now enjoy a selection of Verb Caffeinated Protein Bar flavors, including popular options like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Birthday Cake. We are honored to have been chosen from among many applicants, and this recognition underscores our new caffeinated protein bars, showcasing their ideal fit in the fitness category.

JS: What’s next for the company?

KP: We are incredibly thankful to our retail partners for the support they've shown Verb this year. Along with our launch at GNC, we’ve recently partnered with Erewhon, Heinen’s, and Gelson’s. We are also expanding our assortment to add new protein bars at ThriveMarket and Safeway Albertsons.

On the flavor front, we’re excited to introduce a delicious Churro Latte energy bar flavor launching in November on verbenergy.co, which will be a healthy twist on a cozy holiday flavor to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

JS: Do you have a favorite product among Verb offerings?

KP: It’s tough to pick just one, but I would have to go with Verb’s Birthday Cake Protein Bar (available now at select GNC locations). It has a light and crispy texture with a delightful birthday cake flavor, reminiscent of a Rice Krispies Treat.

Related: Verb Energy bars flex onto GNC shelves