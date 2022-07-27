Company: GUUD

Website: https://eatguud.com/

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: GUUD, the maker of modern healthy breakfast solutions, is on a mission to change the way consumers start their day with the launch of naturally sweet granola alternatives that have 80% less sugar added than national leading granola.

In a cereal aisle dominated by added sugars, added oils, and other processed foods, GUUD’s modern cereals offer health-conscious consumers an entirely new alternative without giving up the quick convenience and enjoyment of traditional cereal. Surveys show that the average American adult consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day, more than three times the recommended amount.

“Our goal is to improve lives by upping the ante for convenient packaged foods by only creating things we all should eat for our overall health and want to eat because they are that good and help us remove addictive and harmful sugars,” says GUUD CEO Jean Lizotte.

GUUD’s newest creations—Almond Cranberry Clusters and Toasted Nutty Cacao—combine a healthy base of whole rolled oats, nuts, fruits, and seeds found in traditional Swiss muesli with elements of sweet, crunchy granola Americans have come to love, creating “Mues-Ola.”

“We talked to hundreds of consumers and were struck by how many are combining various cereal and muesli bases but then adding granola to the top to create the perfect combo. It was obvious that GUUD was the team to fill this void and make life easier by bringing their mash-ups to life,” added Lizotte. “We worked with nutrition experts and foodies to create high protein and fiber recipes with unique and flavorful plant-based whole foods that we can feel great about enjoying since they’re good for our bodies. We strive for 100% grade on our nutritional scorecard and 100%+ on consumer satisfaction.”

The two new handcrafted Mues-Olas are vegan, plant-based, certified gluten-free, non-GMO-verified and kosher:

Almond Cranberry Clusters: This mash-up of the popular European muesli and granola clusters has only 2g of added sugar and 6g of sugar total. It’s made with gluten free oats, granola clusters, raisins, almonds, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds.

Toasted Nutty Cacao: This toasted, lightly sweetened, crunchier version of GUUD’s other cereals is made for people who love granola. Containing only 2g of added sugar, it’s a blend of gluten free oats, raisins, bananas, almonds, pecans, cacao nibs, and walnuts tossed and toasted in pure maple syrup.

GUUD’s Clusters and Toasted (MSRP $6.99/bag) will be rolling out nationwide at Whole Foods Market in early August as well as natural and traditional grocery stores and online retailers. Both flavors are also available on GUUD’s website at eatguud.com.