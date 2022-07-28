The Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Colussi Ermes, a worldwide manufacturer of automated washing solutions for the food processing industry. Located in Pordenone, Italy, the company brings in approximately $50 million in annual revenue.

“Colussi Ermes is a highly respected, global leader directly addressing food safety and sanitation, a top priority across the entire food processing industry,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “Colussi has the broadest offerings of automated washing solutions, covering a wide array of applications. Their washing solutions are in demand due to technology that reduces labor needs, decreases water and energy usage, minimizes chemical use, and operates in a small footprint. The Colussi washing systems complement our existing food processing solutions and are incorporated in many of our current customer projects. This acquisition will support a significant opportunity for collaboration with brands presently in our portfolio, to deliver best-in-class, full-line solutions to our customers.”

Colussi Ermes provides automated washing solutions for global food processors in many specialties including bakery, confectionary, protein, and fruits and vegetables. More information is available by visiting colussiermes.com.