GoMacro, known for its organic, plant-based protein and nutrition bars, is excited to announce that their MacroBar wrappers can now be recycled through a new partnership with TerraCycle.

“As a company, we have already taken many steps to reduce waste at our own facility by recycling production materials, repurposing food scraps and packaging, and utilizing recyclable, post-consumer cartons and boxes,” says GoMacro Co-founder and CEO Jola Sonkin. “We’re excited to extend that same initiative outside our doors and ensure all of our packaging can find new purpose through recycling or composting.”

Through the new program with TerraCycle, a recycling platform that collects waste that’s not locally recyclable, GoMacro customers can now mail in their bar wrappers at no cost. Once collected, TerraCycle processes the wrappers back into raw material and gets it to manufacturing companies who produce everything from outdoor furniture and flooring tiles to playground surface covers, athletic fields, and more.

“Using recyclable or compostable packaging is an important way we remain aligned with our company principles, as well as the values of the GoMacro community,” says Sonkin. “The GoMacro Way means to keep moving, even when there is a challenge before us. Rather than just making promises, the TerraCycle program is a tangible way we're taking action and giving consumers a way to get involved.”

GoMacro products are sustainably made at their 100% renewably powered facility in Viola, Wisconsin using responsibly sourced ingredients.

Learn about all of GoMacro’s sustainability initiatives at gomacro.com/our-sustainability.