Company: Mosaic Foods

Website: www.mosaicfoods.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99

Product Snapshot: Mosaic Foods, a vegan and vegetarian meal delivery service, has launched its first-ever plant-powered line of pizzas.

Mosaic’s pizza line includes seven chef-crafted flash-frozen pizzas and a two-pack of flavorful broccoli crusts for DIY pizzas at home, conveniently delivered to consumers' door. Ready to eat in just 20 minutes, Mosaic’s pizzas are vegetarian, made with all-natural ingredients, and oven-ready. New customers can use code FREEPIZZA to get two free pizzas in their first box.

Flavors include:

  • Four Cheese
  • "Sausage" & Pepper
  • BBQ Seitan
  • Aloo Chaat & Chutney
  • Spinach Artichoke
  • Roasted Squash & Grape
  • Mushroom Lover's