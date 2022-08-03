Company: Mosaic Foods
Website: www.mosaicfoods.com
Introduced: July 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $11.99
Product Snapshot: Mosaic Foods, a vegan and vegetarian meal delivery service, has launched its first-ever plant-powered line of pizzas.
Mosaic’s pizza line includes seven chef-crafted flash-frozen pizzas and a two-pack of flavorful broccoli crusts for DIY pizzas at home, conveniently delivered to consumers' door. Ready to eat in just 20 minutes, Mosaic’s pizzas are vegetarian, made with all-natural ingredients, and oven-ready. New customers can use code FREEPIZZA to get two free pizzas in their first box.
Flavors include:
- Four Cheese
- "Sausage" & Pepper
- BBQ Seitan
- Aloo Chaat & Chutney
- Spinach Artichoke
- Roasted Squash & Grape
- Mushroom Lover's