Company: You Go! Foods

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: You Go! Foods will soon be launching its Keto Tortilla Chips throughout the U.S. to satisfy consumer demand for keto snack chips that won't dissolve in salsa or guacamole.

The tortilla chips were created by food manufacturing industry veterans who recognized the demand for healthy keto snacks that don't sacrifice crunch. The ketogenic food market is seeing explosive growth with an expected global value of $15.6 billion by 2027.

You Go! Foods Tortilla Chips will soon be available through major retailers, and the You Go! Foods website, with early private-label sale commitments, as well.