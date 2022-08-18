Company: Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Website: brothermobilesolutions.com

Technology Snapshot: Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, has launched a full suite of next-generation, full-page PocketJet printers. The PocketJet 8 series builds upon almost 30 years of reliable functionality in the millions of legacy units sold, and includes enhancements to print speed and quality, USB Type-C connectivity, and a broader range of compatible media, including thicker paper and labels.

The new PocketJet 8 series provides users with increased printing speeds, higher print quality for small font, detailed graphics, complex barcodes, and QR codes, as well as simplified connectivity compatibility with multiple operating systems—all in a slim, lightweight, and portable design.

“The business world, in general, has become more agile and mobile in the last few years than anyone could have imagined. Whether mobile professionals are printing invoices, citations, delivery labels and more, it no longer makes sense to rely on stationary technology and stale business processes when your workforce has to keep moving,” said Ravi Panjwani, vice president, Brother Mobile Solutions. “PocketJet printers have long been a staple of on-the-go workers, and the new enhancements to the PocketJet 8 Series now enables them to connect and print even faster, with options that seamlessly connect and fit with virtually any tech stack.”

The PocketJet 8 series delivers enhancements to virtually every aspect of the printer. Features and enhancements include:

Speed: Print in seconds with up to 13.5 pages per minute speeds, and a 75% reduction in time to first print-out.

Print in seconds with up to 13.5 pages per minute speeds, and a 75% reduction in time to first print-out. Connectivity: USB Type-C connectivity for both charging power and communications with a single cable, or seamless, wireless printing with dual radio Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technology, compatible with a wide range of operating systems, and AirPrint and Print Service plug-in allowing the user to print without drivers or apps.

USB Type-C connectivity for both charging power and communications with a single cable, or seamless, wireless printing with dual radio Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technology, compatible with a wide range of operating systems, and AirPrint and Print Service plug-in allowing the user to print without drivers or apps. Resolution: Up to 300dpi high-resolution print technology for detailed printing capabilities like small fonts, fine images and detailed tattoo stencils.

Up to 300dpi high-resolution print technology for detailed printing capabilities like small fonts, fine images and detailed tattoo stencils. Versatility: To create a solution that fits the challenge, the five new models can be configured to your needs, with multiple mounts, cases and accessories available—with even more full-page printing options like thicker paper and labels.

To create a solution that fits the challenge, the five new models can be configured to your needs, with multiple mounts, cases and accessories available—with even more full-page printing options like thicker paper and labels. Performance: Worry-free operation means full-page printing without inks and toner, powerhouse performance that uses 50% less energy, and an Li-Ion battery that can output up to 600 pages per charge.

Worry-free operation means full-page printing without inks and toner, powerhouse performance that uses 50% less energy, and an Li-Ion battery that can output up to 600 pages per charge. Support: Upgraded 2-year limited warranty comes with responsive lifetime customer support “at your side”.

The PocketJet 8 Series printers include models PJ-822, PJ-823, PJ-862, PJ-863, and PJ-883.