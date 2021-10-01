Company: Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Website: www.brothermobilesolutions.com

Technology Snapshot: Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, showcased its broadened portfolio for the first time at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas. At the event, BMS highlighted its active internal collaboration with Domino Amjet, Inc., a fellow Brother subsidiary. Domino Amjet is a long-time, well-established business in the industry with digital printing and marking solutions for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries, along with packaging converters.

Together, Domino Amjet and Brother will continue to serve the packaging and supply chain industries by expanding their respective solution offerings for new and existing customers, including those which may have lower volume label printing requirements such as "near-line" manufacturing process management activities. Other key collaboration areas include providing label printing for manual applications, such as products for secondary labeling of cartons, trays, pallets, and shipping labels, all of which are in high demand across the supply chain.

According to David Crist, president of BMS, “The growing base of customers Brother serves face tremendous challenges to achieve greater efficiencies across their operations. There are constant demands for ever-higher levels of automation, speed and accuracy—from manufacturing and production areas to shipping and packaging. Our next-gen suite of mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions are designed specifically to help customers address these challenges by improving workflows and production operations both inside the industrial or warehouse facility or outside the 4 walls. Whether it’s full-page or small format rugged mobile label printers or ultra-fast, high-performance industrial barcode label printers, we offer technology-rich solutions that empower the industry to drive forward.”

In addition to showcasing its collaboration with Domino Amjet at PACK EXPO, BMS highlighted its alliances with key providers of supply chain solutions spanning barcode label design, technology, and ERP and WMS software integration, including TEKLYNX, NiceLabel, BarTender, and SAP.

BMS also featured its new collaboration with TEKLYNX, a leading provider of barcode labeling software widely used across the warehouse and packaging industries. The BMS product suite of mobile, desktop and industrial barcode printers can integrate seamlessly with TEKLYNX CODESOFT software, which provides label design solutions that help supply chains work better. By aligning, the two companies will offer customers a complete array of barcode printing hardware and integrated barcode label design products that make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant.



