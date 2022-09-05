Palsgaard will be showcasing the power of its whipping-active emulsifiers to reduce the egg content of cake recipes, which allow significant cost reductions, at this year's IBIE.

Earlier this year, wholesale egg prices in the U.S. reached their second highest level ever, and with eggs accounting for as much as 30% of cake recipes, industrial bakers have been hit particularly hard. Solving this problem will be the focus of a Palsgaard knowledge-sharing session at the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE), September 18–21 in Las Vegas).

The amount of egg needed in a cake recipe depends largely on the choice of emulsifier. Traditional cake gels or hydrates, which are typically based on monoglycerides, can perform poorly on stability, meaning that more egg is needed.

Palsgaard SA, a series of powdered emulsifiers for industrial baking, overcomes this challenge. Based on polyglycerol esters (PGEs) of fatty acids, it offers many functional properties, allowing egg content to be cut by an average of 20%. This translates to a typical cost reduction of around 5%.

Other Palsgaard knowledge sharing sessions at IBIE will showcase the performance benefits of its whipping-active emulsifiers, which also include the Emulpals series for cake premixes. Visitors will be shown how the ingredients can help achieve the perfect shape, volume, and crumb structure in cakes, as well as simplifying production and accelerating output.

Emulpals and Palsgaard SA are plant-based, sustainably sourced and produced in CO 2 -neutral factories. They can also be used to create better-for-you cakes because they are free from trans fats and can allow a shift from saturated to unsaturated oils.

Sheila Rice, business development manager at Palsgaard, said: “We’ve got decades of experience in the use of emulsifiers in baking—and we love sharing our knowledge. The beautiful thing about our whipping-active emulsifiers is that they solve such a wide range of challenges in cake production. Lower costs through reduced egg use is an obvious advantage, but there are so many performance benefits too. The proper emulsifier can be the key to the desired structure, volume, and appearance of your cake, as well as providing the opportunity to create better-for-you recipes."

Palsgaard will exhibit at IBIE at Booth #617 (West Hall). View the company’s new film, "How to make egg reduction a piece of cake," here.