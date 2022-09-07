South Florida-based Hoffman’s Chocolates has opened its newest dessert destination, Hof’s House of Sweets (Hof’s), at 601 East Las Olas Boulevard (formerly Hoffman’s Chocolates) in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Located at the intersection of the business and retail district on Las Olas Boulevard, the new store is right next to the planned Las Olas Tunnel Top Park.

Hof’s House of Sweets features a wide curation of sweets and confections sourced from around the world and manufactured in Florida at its own Hoffman’s Chocolates factories in Orlando and Greenacres. Combining art, music, and pop culture, Hof’s incorporates these elements into its look, feel, design, and packaging to enhance the experience.

At Hof’s House of Sweets, locals and tourists alike can relax, unwind, and indulge their sweet tooths in a living room-style setting. Guests can enjoy a vast array of desserts and menu items such as specialty handspun milkshakes, sundaes, floats, artisan chocolate truffles, doughnuts, fudge, waffles, a rotating menu of ice cream flavors, and more.

“Hof’s House of Sweets reflects what is most important to our guests, enjoying delicious, unforgettable sweets in an exciting, hip, and fresh atmosphere,” said Jarett Levan, president and CEO of BBX Capital, the parent company for Hoffman’s Chocolates. “We believe the new dessert destination is a place where people will want to hang out and connect through a love of sweets, music, and art. We are excited to bring our decadent sweets and treats to Las Olas and welcome guests to the Hof’s living room."

In addition to Hof’s House of Sweets, Hoffman’s Chocolates owns and operates five Hoffman’s Chocolates retail stores in Palm Beach and Broward County. For store hours of operation and to learn more about Hof’s House of Sweets, visit hofshouseofsweets.com.