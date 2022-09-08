Nestlé has announced nationwide availability of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs, a chilled snacking product boasting real creamy nut butters and rich chocolate. Flavors include Brownie Almond Butter, Salted Cashew Butter and the newest addition, Raspberry Peanut Butter. Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are chilled to preserve freshness and flavor, as they have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and less added sugar than other chocolate nut-butter treats.

Each Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bomb flavor contains real chocolate and real peanut, almond or cashew nut butters:

Raspberry Flavored Peanut Butter: dark chocolate coating balances the creamy peanut butter center, dotted with real raspberry pieces

dark chocolate coating balances the creamy peanut butter center, dotted with real raspberry pieces Brownie Almond Butter : filled with rich, decadent dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, these nut butter bombs are complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell.

: filled with rich, decadent dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, these nut butter bombs are complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell. Salted Cashew Butter: this salty, sweet treat features a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in a rich dark chocolate.

“As snacking and chocolate consumption have increased over the last two years, we know that consumers are seeking a balance between permissibility and indulgence,” said Jamie Harbeck, senior manager of innovation and strategy at Nestlé. “Nearly nine out of ten consumers eat one indulgent snack per day, making Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to satisfy sweet cravings on-the-go with less added sugar than alternatives.”

The trio of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs can now be found in the refrigerated section of select Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, and QuickChek stores, with in-store distribution to expand in the coming months. Consumers can also purchase six-packs of Brownie Almond Butter, Salted Cashew Butter and Raspberry Peanut Butter, or multipacks with all three flavors on Amazon or at NestleRallies.com.

One package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized nut butter bombs. The suggested retail price may vary, but starts at $2.49 per unit.