Today, Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying and bulk material handling equipment for food processing operations, announced that it has rebranded and will now be known as PFI. The change impacts the look and feel of the brand, as well as its website, which is now pficonveyors.com.

“The new branding better reflects who we are, what we do, and what makes us stand out,” said Jessica Gray, marketing director for PFI and Grote Company. “Our goal is to consistently provide dependable conveying solutions and support that never let our customers down—and we have the expertise and technology to deliver.”

Decision-makers at food processing companies—from engineers to operations, food safety, and maintenance managers—choose PFI for custom-configured conveying solutions that help them address tight deadlines, avoid downtime, and navigate industry challenges such as supply chain issues, limited human resources, and food safety and sanitation.

“As Grote Company celebrates 50 years in the food processing industry, we are delighted to fully integrate PFI into our family of brands,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Company. “PFI represents a crucial piece in our line of solutions. Conveyance is critical to increasing productivity, and PFI brings best-in-class equipment to our combined customer base.”

PFI will showcase its new branding and a running conveyor line at the IBIE 2022 Baking Expo in Las Vegas, Sept. 18–21, in booth 4016, shared with Grote Company.