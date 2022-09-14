Saskia Sorrosa, Ecuadorian-American mom and former NBA executive, has released a new flavor in plant-based preschool to parents' snack brand Fresh Bellies. The new flavor, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, is part of the core Fresh Bellies line. "Party Like a Piña," meaning "party like a pineapple," will retail for $3.99.

Sorrosa's flavors are influenced by typical meals she had as a child like sancocho (beef broth soup with cassava, mashed plantains, pickled onions, and meat), ceviche, seco de chivo (braised goat), or casuela de camarones (shrimp stew).

The daughter of a banana entrepreneur in Ecuador, she is launching never before seen snack flavor Pineapple-Chili-Lime in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, joining flavors like beet and onion and mushroom with garlic and sage. Her entire range of snack lines offers options for toddlers to preschoolers to adults.

The plant-based snack line has no preservatives, fillers, or artificial flavors, has zero or low sodium, and are made with ancient "super grain" sorghum and vegetables instead of cheesy powder.

The brand has already raised over $7M, gone on Shark Tank, grown to 5,000 stores nationwide including Sprouts, Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, Wegman’s, and more and is ranked a top 5 brand in natural children's snacks in the U.S.



