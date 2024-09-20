Myna Snacks has launched its newest product: a gluten-free, pizza-flavored cracker. The new addition to the Myna Snacks lineup is made with real cheese and Italian herbs and seasonings that deliver the taste of pizza in a convenient, crispy, nutritious format.

The concept for this snack was born in the Myna Snacks Lab, a platform that invites the brand's community of snack enthusiasts to share their ideas, preferences, and cravings. The response was clear: snack lovers wanted the iconic flavors of pizza in a form that’s perfect for munching during screen time or life’s in-between moments. Meet the Pizza Cracker, where taste and nutrition come together to deliver a snack that is flavorful, high in protein, and contains Vitamin D and E in every bite.

“We’ve always believed that the best ideas come from the people who love snacks the most,” says Darcey Macken, co-founder & CEO of Myna Snacks. “Our Snack Lab is an exciting initiative that allows us to co-create with our community, and this new pizza-flavored cracker is a direct result of that collaboration. It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering nutritious snacks that not only taste great but also resonate with the tastes of our core fans. The Pizza cracker is a savory addition to the Myna lineup, and delivers 7 g of protein from its premium gluten-free almond flour blend and real cheese.”

“Our community told us they love the taste of pizza but can’t eat it all day,” Macken adds. “So, we created a snack that captures that craveable flavor without the guilt. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy the taste of pizza on the go.”

Myna Snacks Pizza Crackers are available for $6 per bag on mynasnacks.com as well as Amazon. Free shipping is available for orders over $50 on mynasnacks.com where visitors can build their own virtual snack in the Myna Snack Lab.

Related: Stellar Snacks goes grain-free with superfood pretzels