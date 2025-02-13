Better-for-you meat snack company Stryve Foods Inc. is expanding its retail distribution. Stryve’s products will now be available in Kroger, Key Foods, Save Mart, Yesway and Allsup’s, HomeGoods, Energy North, and Green Chef, bringing its air-dried meat snacks to more consumers nationwide. Additionally, the company has expanded its distribution in Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, New Seasons Market, Timewise, Family Express, and Hot Spot, strengthening its footprint in key markets.

"This expansion underscores the growing demand for high-protein, clean-label snacks that deliver both taste and nutrition," says Chris Boever, CEO of Stryve Foods. "We are thrilled to bring our products to even more consumers through these incredible retail partners, and we remain committed to fueling healthier snacking choices for everyone."

By securing these new retail partnerships and deepening existing relationships, Stryve continues to execute on its strategy to make nutritious, protein-packed snacks more accessible across grocery, convenience, and specialty retail channels, it says.

"Stryve’s continued growth is a testament to both the strength of our brands and our team’s dedication to expanding availability nationwide," says Katie Brenner, chief customer officer of Stryve Foods. "We are excited to introduce our products to new customers through these great retailers and build on our momentum as a category leader."

With the rise in demand for protein-rich, grass-fed, and flavor-packed snacks, Stryve is positioned for continued growth in 2025 through these new distribution wins.

