Barry Callebaut has been ranked number 1 out of 579 companies in the "Food Product" category, for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), by Sustainalytics. This is the fourth consecutive year that Barry Callebaut has been recognized as an industry leader in the management of the ESG risks in the supply chain.

Barry Callebaut’s overall rankings increased this year in all ESG streams

"The company is at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, due to its high exposure and strong management of material ESG issues… Barry Callebaut's sustainability endeavors are reflected in the fact that the company's Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is the lowest in its subcategory and first among its peers," said Sustainalytics.





Stakeholder engagement

Identifying and addressing the key ESG issues facing its business and its approach to addressing these issues requires regular dialogue with its stakeholders. This principle underpins its approach to its non-financial reporting and its materiality assessment which is undertaken every 2-3 years.





Transparent Reporting

As part of its commitment to transparency and integrity, the company is committed to assessing and reporting on its ESG risks. It publicly discloses its GRI Reports, which it publishes on an annual basis alongside its third-party verified Forever Chocolate Progress Report and Assurance Reports. It also has a public dedicated page covering a range of key ESG topics that impact its operations and supply chain. This incudes its latest CDP Reports, Human Rights Policy, Supplier Code and Sustainable Sourcing Policies as well as its approach to reducing deforestation and carbon emissions and child labor.