Product Snapshot: Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough brand, is now making it even easier to find its cookie dough. Costco stores in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana will carry 2lb bags of Doughp Drops, in the brand’s best-selling flavor, Ride or Die (chocolate chip). The massive 2lb bag of snackable & bakeable bites are perfect for snacking on-the-go or popping onto a baking sheet to make more than 60 mini-cookies per bag. These large “party bags” of Doughp Drops are sold exclusively at Costco.

Cookie dough lovers can find Doughp in Costco’s frozen dessert section, $9.95 for a 2-lb. bag of Doughp Drops, or only $0.16 per cookie.

“PINCH ME! What a dream it is to be bringing Doughp to Costco locations all over the Lone Star State and beyond! As a native Texan, having Doughp on shelves in Texas is near and dear to my heart,” said Kelsey Moreira, Doughp founder and CEO. “Costco will help bring Doughp to more households than ever before and help us spread happiness, one bite at a time!”

Doughp is made with heat-treated flour and contains no egg, making it safe to eat raw or it can be baked into warm cookies. Doughp Drops are perfectly sized, so there is no measuring or guessing. Just pop a drop on a cookie pan and bake them up!

Costco is the exclusive retailer to carry Doughp Drops 2-lb. Party Bag. Fans of Doughp can still find the brand’s full line of cookie dough online, including its 10-oz. bags of Doughp Drops, the Perfect Gift Box, Sober Birthday Box, and Secret Cookie Dough Club subscription on www.Doughp.com.







