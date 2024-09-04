Dawn Foods has added three new flavors to its frozen ready-to-finish doughnut product line: Apple Crisp, Birthday Cake, and Cherry. These new products round out the line with more than 20 varieties and are now available for order from Dawn Foods.

The ready-to-finish doughnuts are made with Dawn Majestic Cake Donut Mix. The new flavors are seasonally inspired—Apple Crisp for the fall and Cherry for late winter and early spring—yet all three are versatile enough to be customized and served year-round:

Dawn Majestic Apple Crisp Flavored Cake Donut: This doughnut offers a mild cinnamon-apple flavor profile with apple bits.

This doughnut offers a mild cinnamon-apple flavor profile with apple bits. Dawn Majestic Birthday Flavored Cake Donut: Reminiscent of a classic white cake with rainbow sprinkles, this doughnut captures the birthday cake experience. It can be enjoyed plain, iced, or glazed for an instant celebration.

Reminiscent of a classic white cake with rainbow sprinkles, this doughnut captures the birthday cake experience. It can be enjoyed plain, iced, or glazed for an instant celebration. Dawn Majestic Cherry Flavored Cake Donut: This doughnut features a sweet cherry flavor, enhanced by real cherry fruit.

These popular flavors allow bakeries to expand their offerings, meeting customer demand for fresh, exciting, and delicious donuts without the need for extensive equipment or labor. Bakers can simply ice and decorate for a quick finish, enabling them to maintain a full and enticing display case even during peak times or after daily production hours.

Dawn offers an extensive range of high-quality frozen donuts, donut mixes, icings, glazes, fillings, and packaging solutions, along with instructional how-to videos and troubleshooting manuals to help bakers consistently create doughnuts that delight their customers. For more information, visit DawnFoods.com.

