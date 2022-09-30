The Barry Callebaut Group recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest factory in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. The factory will produce sugar-free, high protein, and other specialty chocolate products.

In attendance were Barry Callebaut executives Chris DiMambro; Balaji Padmanabhan; Angie Kipper; Jin Kim, Americas’ CFO; Steve Woolley, Americas’ president & CEO; Brantford-Brant Member of Provincial Parliament William Bouma; and Brantford City Councillor John Sless.

In April, Barry Callebaut announced its plans to invest $104 million (CHF 100 million) into the new site. Expected to create over 200 new jobs in Brantford, the specialty chocolate plant will open in 2024. Its initial annual capacity will be more than 50,000 metric tonnes of liquid and molded chocolate production. In addition, it will become the second largest factory in Americas region.