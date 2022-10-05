September 30 marked the 120th birthday for ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

ADM was incorporated on Sept. 30, 1902, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a regional linseed oil business. Today, ADM—with 41,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries—is a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, a human and animal nutrition company, and works to support healthier living and sustainability.

“Over the past 120 years, our company has evolved from a regional startup into an irreplaceable leader providing needed nutrition to billions around the globe. We’ve transformed at many moments along the way, but unlocking the power of nature to enrich lives has always been at the heart of everything we do,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and CEO. “Every day, our 41,000 colleagues demonstrate our purpose and our values, not only by feeding the world, but by building a stronger, better future, whether through innovations in sustainability, or our commitment to the communities where we work and live. I’m proud of the work they’ve done and the journey we’ve taken together, and I’m excited about our bright future.”

To celebrate the milestone, ADM conducted a Fight Hunger Challenge to bring employees together around the world to raise money for hunger relief. As a result, ADM Cares has donated 1.2 million meals in partnership with the World Food Program, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

