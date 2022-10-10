Triangle Package Machinery Co., Chicago, has promoted John Cooke (former Eastern Regional Sales Manager) to Director of Sales.

Cooke has been with Triangle for 18 years as a direct employee and represented them for 12 years prior. With 30-plus years of experience, he is a seasoned packaging machinery professional adding to Triangle’s executive team. His industry knowledge and relationships, paired with experience with Triangle equipment, reportedly will allow him to hit the ground running in this new role.

While working for his family company, Eastern Packaging Associates, for 12 years, Cooke represented Triangle as well as several other OEMs in various segments including glue systems, metal detection, and case packers. In 2004, he joined Triangle as a direct employee, serving as Eastern Sales Manager for 18 years prior to his promotion. Cooke is now tasked with the role of leading an already strong sales team that includes a combination of other industry veterans, rising talent, and manufacturers' representatives.

According to the company, Cooke’s experience working with other OEMs and segments has proved valuable to Triangle over the years as well. He’s led the efforts in helping Triangle secure relationships with valued OEM partners and materials suppliers.

“John is a well-respected sales leader, not only within our walls at Triangle but within the industry,” stated N’Gai Merrill, Triangle’s Chief Operating Officer. “Over the years, John has shown exceptional support to both our customers and his peers, and we look forward to seeing him continue to help strengthen our team and business as a whole.”

Founded in 1923, Triangle Package Machinery Company provides sanitary food packaging equipment, including vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bag machines, combination weighers, horizontal cartoners, and tray loading/depositing systems. Based in the U.S., the family-owned and operated company offers packaging equipment designed for washdown environments and ships all parts direct from its 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chicago.