MunchPak, the original international snack subscription service, is celebrating a decade in bringing global treats straight to consumers' doorsteps. As the world’s first snack box service dedicated to delivering a worldwide taste adventure to customers’ homes, MunchPak has continued offering curated snack boxes that inspire moments of discovery since its inception in 2013.

To celebrate this milestone, MunchPak is introducing its first-ever custom chocolate bar, the "10-Year Treat." The bar was crafted to mimic the flavors of traditional American birthday cake, adorned with festive sprinkles and airy puffed rice crisps. The "10-Year Treat" will be included in the OriginalPak, FamilyPak, and MiniPaks, available, while supplies last.

As an appreciation to its loyal subscribers, MunchPak will also host a raffle as part of the company’s festivities. Customers who commit to a subscription for three months or more will automatically be entered for a chance to win prizes. Taking inspiration from the tale of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," MunchPak will randomly place golden tickets in three subscriber boxes, each with a prize:

Grand Prize: One lucky subscriber will win a $1,000 Visa gift card (available for six and 12 months subscribers for OriginalPak and FamilyPak).

2nd Place: A brand-new MacBook Pro Air will be awarded to a subscriber (available for three-month subscribers of OriginalPak and FamilyPak).

3rd Place: An iPad Air awaits the winner (available for three-month subscribers of MiniPak).

Once winners discover their tickets, they should contact info@MunchPak.com. Those selected will have 30 days to claim their prizes, and they will be encouraged to share their joy by posting photos of themselves with their winning ticket and MunchPak box on their social media channels. MunchPak will also feature these winning moments on its social media platforms, spreading the celebration far and wide.

MunchPak brings together an array of snacks from different countries, allowing subscribers to savor treats from around the globe without leaving their homes. Each month offers a new flavor journey, where customers can try everything from Black Truffle Chips from Spain to a Chocolate Doughnut from South Korea. MunchPak also offers three package options, ranging from $12.95 to $46.95 monthly.

