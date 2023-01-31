Ferrero's Nutella brand has officially debuted two new products: Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits. The offerings are the first innovations to come to the U.S. since Nutella &GO!, which debuted in 2012.

Nutella B-Ready is a light, crispy wafer shell filled with Nutella and sprinkled with puffed wheat crisps. The individually wrapped treat will be available in a 2-count pack (suggested retail price: $1.89), a 6-count pack (SRP: $3.99), and a 36-pack at major club stores later this spring (SRP: $13.99).

Nutella Biscuits include a golden baked crunchy biscuit, specially crafted to hold a heart filled with utella. The cookies will be available in a 20-count resealable bag (SRP: $4.79).

"We are thrilled to be launching Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits in the U.S., two products that have already received love and accolades across the globe," said Noah Szporn, senior vice president of spreads at Ferrero North America. "In honor of World Nutella Day, a holiday that was created by a fan for our fans, we are excited to double our U.S. portfolio and give our loyal fans two new ways to enjoy their favorite hazelnut spread."

Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits can be purchased in stores nationwide and online in the cookie and biscuit aisle at major retailers starting this month.

Nutella fans can once again share their love for the brand on Twitter @NutellaUSA and Instagram @Nutella and other social media pages using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.