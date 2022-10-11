BetterBrand, the food tech start-up that transformed the bagel into the carb equivalent of two slices of banana, is now available in retail stores across the U.S. After announcing a global launch with Whole Foods Market in August, BetterBrand has further expanded and is now available in Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Gelson’s, and Bristol Farms locations across the country.

Founded in 2021, BetterBrand has disrupted the refined carb space by transforming the most carb-heavy foods into the least. Using technology and looking to the future of food innovation, the company places human health and food freedom at the forefront and is on a mission to "change the grain" to create a world where consumers can eat the foods they crave freely, without worry about weight gain or negative health repercussions.

Female and AAPI-Founded, the brand’s CEO Aimee Yang is a self-proclaimed foodie, who wrestled for many years with wanting to indulge in her favorite foods, but dealt with the aftermath of guilt around consuming them. In creating a BetterBrand, she has found a solution, by creating a product which promotes balance and enhances the consumer experience.

“Healthy eating has been my biggest pain point throughout my entire life,” said Yang. “I was always on a cycle of craving something, wondering if I should eat it—if I did, I’d feel guilty, if I didn’t, I’d feel deprived. It consumed my mindspace and drove so much anxiety. I used to dream of a Better way—and now, we’re creating it!”

When compared with traditional bagels, BetterBrand’s "The Better Bagel" has 90% fewer carbs (the equivalent of two banana slices) and 250% more protein (the same amount found in four eggs). The entire bagel has less than 200 calories and has the same sugar content as one celery stalk.

BetterBrand’s lineup includes a number of SKUs of "The Better Bagel," a variety of chef-crafted products using non-GMO Verified, low-carb, high-protein, 100% clean label, plant-based ingredients.

Available at : Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farm stores. Online via Instacart, Amazon.com, Dashmart, and eatbetter.com

Flavors : "The Everything," "The Classic," "The Vegan Chocolate Chip," "The Cinnamon," and "The Pumpkin Spice" (limited edition)

: "The Everything," "The Classic," "The Vegan Chocolate Chip," "The Cinnamon," and "The Pumpkin Spice" (limited edition) Price: $16.00 (4-pack), $30.00 (8-pack), $45.00 (12-pack) and $55 (16-pack)

Visit eatbetter.com to learn more about BetterBrand’s mission and product lineup.