Bauli, the Italian bakery brand known for its Christmas products, announced its expansion into the U.S. with a takeover of the Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Broadway across from Madison Square Park. This new kiosk, open from November 9th to the end of December, will offer an array of Bauli’s traditional holiday treats, bringing the authentic taste of Italian Christmas to American consumers through a shopping experience.

Bauli’s holiday products, including the classic Panettone and Pandoro, will be available for purchase at the kiosk. These products will be sold throughout the holiday season, providing a unique opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors to experience the rich flavors and traditions of Italy.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Bauli’s cherished holiday products to the United States for the very first time," says Stanislao Marrazzo, Bauli Group’s chief commercial officer international. "The Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron will allow us the opportunity to share our authentic holiday treats with a new audience. We look forward to delighting American consumers with our high-quality, traditional holiday treats and having the opportunity to create new festive memories for families and friends", Marrazzo added.

Bauli’s Pandoro, a sweet bread from Verona, is the flagship product of the Bauli Group. This star-shaped cake is reportedly known for its delicate texture and has become a staple of Italian Christmas celebrations. Panettone, another holiday dessert, is recognized for its distinctive shape and iconic ramekin. This sweet bread is traditionally filled with raisins and candied fruit, but Bauli also offers variations with creams and fillings of different flavors, such as pistachio and limoncello.

In addition to the traditional Panettone and Pandoro, the Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron will feature a variety of other products, including:

Pandoro Al Cioccolato: Traditional star-shaped Christmas cake with chocolate.

Panettone di Verona: Filled with raisins, a sweet, crunchy glaze, and whole almonds.

Panettone al Pistacchio: Pistachio cream covered with dark chocolate and caramelized pistachio granules.

Panettone al Limoncello: Sophisticated limoncello-flavored Panettone.

Croissants: Available in apricot jam, cherry filling, chocolate cream, and vanilla-flavored cream (12-pack).

Gelato: Flavors inspired by Panettone, Pandoro, and Croissants, available in small, medium, and large sizes, with an option for a Rainbow Cone.

Related: Schär debuts gluten-free holiday cookies, Italian Panettone