Stellar has announced the completion and opening of the Rubix Foods Innovation Center in Jacksonville, Florida, for client Rubix Foods, a culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients. The facility celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 20, attended by representatives from Rubix Foods, Arbor Investments, Box Studios, and Stellar.

Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction, and mechanical services worldwide, designed and constructed the 50,000 square-foot facility where Rubix Foods will partner with its customers to streamline and accelerate their food technology innovation. The facility will also serve as Rubix Foods’ new corporate headquarters.

The $21.5 million project broke ground in October 2020 and was completed in June 2022.

“It’s rewarding to see our team hand over this great project knowing it will help usher in a new era of R&D success for our client,” said Mike Santarone, Stellar CEO.

The first-of-its-kind facility is designed to optimize innovation by centralizing the company’s departments—from research to rollout—and equipping them with cutting-edge technologies that expedite their speed to market and enable them to remain ahead of the competition.

“Here we have all the talent, technology and tools to deliver food innovation from research to rollout, all under one roof at unparalleled speed—a fully commercialized formula ready in days rather than months,” said Andy Block, Rubix Foods CEO.

The Rubix Foods Innovation Center includes:

State-of-the-art show kitchen for in-person and virtual demonstrations

Top-of-the-line R&D lab for prototype development and evaluation

Industry-leading R&D test kitchen with advanced equipment to emulate customers’ operations

Two cutting-edge pilot plants to simulate real-world manufacturing

Full-scale sensory panel and dedicated market research and consumer insight facilities

Extensive food safety and quality assurance capabilities

Welfare areas and a rooftop patio

Stellar performed mechanical and plumbing aspects of this project, and partnered with Matthews Design Group to perform the civil design, site work, utilities, and paving. Box Studios provided interior and exterior design services; Harbinger Sign manufactured and installed signage elements; and Youts Design Inc. developed way-finding signage and other visual elements.

The Rubix Foods Innovation Center is located at 13203 Flagler Center Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida.