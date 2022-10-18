The compact Easy VIS by METTLER TOLEDO efficiently analyzes fluid and translucent samples. As a true all-rounder, it covers three measuring tasks in one instrument.

The instrument takes over the measuring tasks of up to three instruments: a colorimeter, a spectrophotometer, and special measuring methods for water testing, such as titration. All this power rests in one instrument about the size of a notebook. The results appear on screen in trustworthy accuracy, precision, and repeatability—within seconds. That saves money, time, and space. The instrument’s name is Easy VIS, one of the next-generation EasyPlus UV/VIS spectrophotometers produced by METTLER TOLEDO.

A typical place for Easy VIS is the QC lab at small manufacturers in the food and beverage industry, environmental testing labs, or any industry needing quality control and supervising their process or wastewaters. The Easy VIS is used during multiple steps of the production process: For inspection of raw materials, quality control of semi-finished and finished products, or testing the water quality of wastewater. This streamlines the production processes considerably. Those who used to send their samples to an external laboratory profit even more, as they can now analyze most samples independently at an internal cost.

The visual user interface with workflow guidance allows you to simply scan and measure. Even untrained staff can operate Easy VIS intuitively. This increases the integrity and repeatability of the analysis and saves training time.

Easy VIS operates within a wavelength range of 330 to 1,000 nm. The light source is an easy-to-replace tungsten lamp, which any operator can replace within no time.

The partner device, Easy UV, covers the full UV/Vis spectrum with a wavelength range from 190 to 1,000 nm to cover additional applications in the UV range. Plus, the Easy UV runs with a power-saving and maintenance-free xenon-flash lamp

25 standard-compliant color scales in the visible range come pre-installed and can easily be used. Some examples are ICUMSA for sugar color, ESBC for beer quality analysis, or OIV CIELab for wine color determination. The results reveal the quality of the product within seconds.

Water analysis shows, for example, the concentration of Aluminum, Ozone, Chlorine, or Polyphenol. This reveals whether the water is fit for human consumption or can be used in further production. Is the wastewater safe to release? With its numerous built-in water testing methods, the spectrophotometer can quickly provide the answer.

For spectrophotometry, the sample is analyzed at the wavelengths where the sample has its characteristic absorption of light. The Easy VIS measures the transmitted or absorbed light and the reading reveals the sample’s concentration or purity.

Find out more at mt.com/easyplus-uvvis or contact a local sales representative for more information.