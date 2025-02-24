Barcel USA's Takis, a snack division of Grupo Bimbo, has launched two new flavors:

Nacho Xplosion: Exploding with "cheesy heat," this new flavor will set the bar high for spicy cheesy snack enthusiasts, the brand says.

Chile Limon: Takis' first-ever global flavor launch reportedly delivers mild heat, flavor, and intensity in every crunch.

With 83% of consumers choosing snacks based on taste, Takis continues to innovate by delivering what snack lovers crave, the company says.

"We are excited to introduce these two most requested flavors to our loyal brand lovers," says Sandra Kirkpatrick, senior marketing director for Takis. "These flavors prove that intense snacking isn't one-size-fits-all. Whether you're a former spice lover or a hardcore heat seeker, we're making sure everyone finds their perfect snack, no matter where they stand on the heat scale."

Both flavors are now available in 3.2-oz individual packs and 9.9-oz sharing size nationwide in the U.S.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.