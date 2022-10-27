Flowers Foods will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 10, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

